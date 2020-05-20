Beijing basks in blue skies on Wednesday. Carbon emissions have fallen around the world amid strict measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Simon Song
Carbon emissions plunge as planet tackles coronavirus pandemic
- Global output of pollutant 17 per cent lower in early April as power, industry and surface transport take big hits in activity
- But researchers warn that effect will probably be temporary without changes to the economic system
Topic | Climate change
