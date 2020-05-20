Beijing basks in blue skies on Wednesday. Carbon emissions have fallen around the world amid strict measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Simon Song
Carbon emissions plunge as planet tackles coronavirus pandemic

  • Global output of pollutant 17 per cent lower in early April as power, industry and surface transport take big hits in activity
  • But researchers warn that effect will probably be temporary without changes to the economic system
Topic |   Climate change
Echo Xie
Updated: 9:45pm, 20 May, 2020

