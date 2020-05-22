Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves British Columbia’s Supreme Court in Vancouver on January 23. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China /  Society

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou could be set free next week by extradition ruling

  • Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes will decide next Wednesday whether the US fraud charges against Meng satisfy Canada’s double criminality rule
  • Meng could be released, pending a possible appeal, or Holmes could order the extradition case to proceed
Topic |   US-China tech war
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:18am, 22 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves British Columbia’s Supreme Court in Vancouver on January 23. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE