Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves British Columbia’s Supreme Court in Vancouver on January 23. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou could be set free next week by extradition ruling
- Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes will decide next Wednesday whether the US fraud charges against Meng satisfy Canada’s double criminality rule
- Meng could be released, pending a possible appeal, or Holmes could order the extradition case to proceed
Topic | US-China tech war
