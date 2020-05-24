Pangolins are trafficked for their scales, which are used in traditional medicine in China and elsewhere. Photo: Shutterstock
Pangolin trade highlights loopholes in rules to prevent spread of animal viruses
- Covered in scales and about the size of a small dog, the reclusive mammal is a suspect in the coronavirus origin hunt
- Pandemic has exposed magnitude of health threat from wildlife, and activists, scientists and legal experts are calling for change
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
