Pangolins are trafficked for their scales, which are used in traditional medicine in China and elsewhere. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

Pangolin trade highlights loopholes in rules to prevent spread of animal viruses

  • Covered in scales and about the size of a small dog, the reclusive mammal is a suspect in the coronavirus origin hunt
  • Pandemic has exposed magnitude of health threat from wildlife, and activists, scientists and legal experts are calling for change
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 5:00am, 24 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pangolins are trafficked for their scales, which are used in traditional medicine in China and elsewhere. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE