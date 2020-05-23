China has set a goal to eliminate poverty by the end of this year, but many families, especially in rural areas, struggle to make ends meet. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang promises greater job security for migrant workers

  • Pledge will be good news for Jizhi Gari and his parents who have spent the past six months travelling the country in search of odd jobs
  • China’s top official on poverty alleviation says that since the start of the year, the number of people classed as ‘living on the edge of poverty’ has risen by 380,000
Topic |   Poverty in China
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:45am, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China has set a goal to eliminate poverty by the end of this year, but many families, especially in rural areas, struggle to make ends meet. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE