The life or death question: who gets the Covid-19 vaccine?

  • World Health Assembly adopts resolution calling for special treatment on patents to ensure ‘universal, timely and equitable access’
  • Experts warn drug development structure and signs of protectionism send worrying signals about what distribution will look like
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 8:56am, 25 May, 2020

