Some candidates have shown promise in early results, raising the question of who will get a vaccine if it is developed. Photo: AFP
The life or death question: who gets the Covid-19 vaccine?
- World Health Assembly adopts resolution calling for special treatment on patents to ensure ‘universal, timely and equitable access’
- Experts warn drug development structure and signs of protectionism send worrying signals about what distribution will look like
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Some candidates have shown promise in early results, raising the question of who will get a vaccine if it is developed. Photo: AFP