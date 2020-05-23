China’s agriculture minister has sought to ease concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could also cause a food crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Society

Two sessions: China not at risk of food crisis because of Covid-19, agriculture minister says

  • ‘People are worried … [but] I can say with certainty that China will not have a food crisis,’ Han Changfu tells National People’s Congress
  • Country’s grain output to surpass 650 million tonnes for sixth straight year in 2020, he says
Topic |   NPC
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 4:13pm, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s agriculture minister has sought to ease concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could also cause a food crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE