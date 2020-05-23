Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the coronavirus pandemic exposed “many weak links” in the nation’s public health emergency management. Photo: AFP
China admits coronavirus exposed ‘weak links’ in health system as government promises to strengthen disease response
- Premier Li Keqiang makes rare admission of failings as authorities look to strengthen monitoring and reporting system for infectious diseases
- Handling of Covid-19 prompted backlash at home and abroad after Wuhan authorities were slow to grasp severity of situation
