About a quarter of the people aged over 15 in China are smokers, according to official figures. Photo: EPA
Two sessions: ban all Chinese officials from smoking at work, lawmaker urges
- Tobacco controls are poorly enforced and cadres must set an example for others to follow, legislator says
- Call comes seven years after the national cabinet ordered government offices to become smoke-free
