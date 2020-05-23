Lawmakers have called for changes to legislation to overcome problems exposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two sessions: Wuhan lawmaker urges China to fix disease reporting and privacy flaws

  • Motion submitted to NPC to amend legislation to overcome problems exposed by the coronavirus pandemic
  • Suggestions include addition of timeliness component to prevent costly delays in action
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Linda Lew
Updated: 8:48pm, 23 May, 2020

