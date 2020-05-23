Tests on the vaccines may not be finished by the end of the year. Photo: AFP
China plans to start using coronavirus vaccine by end of year even if trials have not been completed
- Gao Fu, head of the country’s Centre for Disease Control, says use could be fast-tracked for selected groups and in emergencies
- Scientists may not have the time to follow normal protocols because of unique aspects to virus that causes Covid-19
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Tests on the vaccines may not be finished by the end of the year. Photo: AFP