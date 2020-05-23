Tests on the vaccines may not be finished by the end of the year. Photo: AFP
China / Society

China plans to start using coronavirus vaccine by end of year even if trials have not been completed

  • Gao Fu, head of the country’s Centre for Disease Control, says use could be fast-tracked for selected groups and in emergencies
  • Scientists may not have the time to follow normal protocols because of unique aspects to virus that causes Covid-19
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 23 May, 2020

