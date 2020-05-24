Families should keep a supply of masks on hand at home in case of emergency, an economic official has suggested. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stockpile masks at home in case of emergency, China urges families
- Economic planner says protective equipment should be part of the domestic first aid kit
- NPC deputy calls for changes to strategic reserves legislation to cover essential medical gear
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
