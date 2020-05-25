People wear face masks at a nightclub this month after it reopens in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Dancing with disinfectant: China's nightclubs get back in the groove as coronavirus restrictions ease
- Owners aim to reassure cautious clubbers that venues are safe from Covid-19 risk
- Business returns but new measures include staff wearing masks and gloves and customer temperature checks
Topic | Coronavirus China
People wear face masks at a nightclub this month after it reopens in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters