Hydroxychloroquine is not beneficial in the treatment of Covid-19, according to a worldwide study. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: drug touted by Donald Trump shows no benefit as Covid-19 treatment, study finds
- Patients treated hydroxychloroquine had higher rates of mortality, according to research on nearly 100,000 cases around the world
- Randomised clinical trials urgently needed to confirm results, according to authors of new paper
