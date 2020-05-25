Hydroxychloroquine is not beneficial in the treatment of Covid-19, according to a worldwide study. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Coronavirus: drug touted by Donald Trump shows no benefit as Covid-19 treatment, study finds

  • Patients treated hydroxychloroquine had higher rates of mortality, according to research on nearly 100,000 cases around the world
  • Randomised clinical trials urgently needed to confirm results, according to authors of new paper
Topic |   Disease
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:15pm, 25 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hydroxychloroquine is not beneficial in the treatment of Covid-19, according to a worldwide study. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE