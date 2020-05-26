More than 98,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19. Photo: AP
China /  Society

China’s top virus warrior ‘shocked’ by US coronavirus death toll

  • The American response is a sharp contrast to 17 years ago when authorities listened to experts and contained Sars to just over two dozen cases, Zhong Nanshan says
  • Scientist unsurprised by persistence of conspiracy theories surrounding China and the new pathogen
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 98,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE