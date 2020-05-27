Meng Wanzhou (third from right) poses for photos with supporters on the steps of the BC Supreme Court on Saturday. Photo: SCMP
Will the Meng Wanzhou extradition saga end this week? Here’s why the stakes for key Canadian ruling are so high
- A judge in Vancouver will decide on Wednesday if the US extradition bid for the Huawei executive satisfies the requirement of ‘double criminality’
- The case could be dismissed, and Meng free to leave Canada, after 17 months of legal drama that threw China’s relations with Ottawa and Washington into turmoil
Topic | Explainers
Meng Wanzhou (third from right) poses for photos with supporters on the steps of the BC Supreme Court on Saturday. Photo: SCMP