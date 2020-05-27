Zhang Boli, president of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, is among a team studying the effects of Lianhuaqingwen capsules on the duration of Covid-19 symptoms. Photo: Xinhua
No Covid-19 cure but Chinese herb capsule but shortens fever, fatigue and coughing: research

  • Zhong Nanshan among notable researchers to publish study of Lianhuaqingwen capsules in treatment of symptoms
  • Herbal compound has met resistance in the West with US and Canadian authorities warning against use as a treatment
Phoebe Zhang
Updated: 6:00pm, 27 May, 2020

