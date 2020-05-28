Warmer weather might allow for easing in some coronavirus measures in China, according to a top government adviser on the pandemic. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Coronavirus: low risk of second wave in China but stay on guard, Zhong Nanshan says

  • Strict community controls helped to fend off the first wave but the country must not be complacent, top Chinese respiratory disease adviser says
  • Large-scale sample tests could give researchers better understanding of the extent of the pathogen in the population, he suggests
Topic |   Coronavirus China
SCMP
Guo Rui in Guangzhou and Echo Xie

Updated: 9:00am, 28 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Warmer weather might allow for easing in some coronavirus measures in China, according to a top government adviser on the pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE