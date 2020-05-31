Members exercise at a Beijing gym earlier this month after lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Reuters
From keep fit craze to online dating boom: how coronavirus could change Chinese people’s lifestyles
- The Covid-19 pandemic could result in a fitness boom as people emerge from lockdown determined to live a fitter and healthier live
- Online dating sites have also reported a surge in new users
Topic | Coronavirus China
Members exercise at a Beijing gym earlier this month after lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Reuters