Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with visiting World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Beijing on January 28. Photo: Xinhua
WHO praised China for coronavirus action but masked concern about slow release of information

  • Recordings show WHO frustrated by lack of enough information to assess new virus, costing the world valuable time
  • Rather than colluding with China, new documents show UN agency was largely kept in the dark
Associated Press
Updated: 4:07pm, 2 Jun, 2020

