Shui Yue, left, and her partner Pu Rongrong pictured at their wedding ceremony in January. Photo: Handout
Chinese dancer’s wedding photos revive same-sex marriage debate

  • Shui Yue, a student of renowned performer Yang Liping, posted pictures and videos of January’s ceremony online after they were leaked by bloggers
  • Family and friends were supportive of couple, but gay marriage does not enjoy legal recognition in China
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:28pm, 2 Jun, 2020

