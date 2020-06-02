Workers line up for medical workers to take swabs for the coronavirus test at a factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on May 15. Photo: AP)
Wuhan wraps up coronavirus tests on 10 million people
- Provincial authorities say 300 asymptomatic cases were identified in the mass screening programme
- US$126 million bill ‘totally worthwhile’, city’s deputy mayor says
Topic | Coronavirus China
Workers line up for medical workers to take swabs for the coronavirus test at a factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on May 15. Photo: AP)