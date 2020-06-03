A medical worker takes a sample from a resident in Mudanjiang as the city begins mass screening for the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: another Chinese city starts mass Covid-19 tests
- Mudanjiang in China’s northeast has given itself six days to screen all of its residents for the pathogen after coming under pressure from an influx of cases in April
- Researchers say the programme is expensive and will add little to scientific understanding of the disease
