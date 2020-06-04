Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home on May 27 to appear in British Columbia’s Supreme Court. Photo: AFP
Meng Wanzhou extradition case set to continue until 2021 as coronavirus throws schedule into disarray

  • An ‘aggressive schedule’ would be needed to wrap up the case by early next year, a Canadian court hearing was told
  • Meng almost revealed her private number to reporters during Wednesday’s hearing, conducted mostly by phone
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 2:31am, 4 Jun, 2020

