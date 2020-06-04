The Chinese government has pushed for wider use of traditional medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing city plans to punish people for ‘defaming’ traditional Chinese medicine
- It’s seen by the Communist Party as a source of national pride, and a draft regulation aims to expand its use in the health care system
- But a proposed ban on ‘denigrating’ TCM has sparked criticism on social media, with some calling it a further intrusion on free speech
