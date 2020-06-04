New York has reported more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases and over 20,000 deaths. Photo: AFP
New York coronavirus came via Europe, not directly from China, scientists say

  • Analysis of gene samples from 84 Covid-19 patients in city suggests most had a European origin, according to researchers from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
  • Similar study conducted in April found that about two-thirds of infections in New York were probably imported from Europe
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 8:07pm, 4 Jun, 2020

