Women buy steamed buns from a street vendor in the old town of Luoyang, Henan province. Photo: Reuters
China’s street vendors can help ease unemployment, but can they fend off the city guardians?
- Government says roadside stalls and small shops are ways for ordinary people to make a living in a post-coronavirus economy
- But many say they are hampered by the Chinese ideal of clean streets and constant presence from urban management officials
Topic | China economy
