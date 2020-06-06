Women buy steamed buns from a street vendor in the old town of Luoyang, Henan province. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

China’s street vendors can help ease unemployment, but can they fend off the city guardians?

  • Government says roadside stalls and small shops are ways for ordinary people to make a living in a post-coronavirus economy
  • But many say they are hampered by the Chinese ideal of clean streets and constant presence from urban management officials
Topic |   China economy
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Women buy steamed buns from a street vendor in the old town of Luoyang, Henan province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE