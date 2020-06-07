The death of Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for warning colleagues about the coronavirus outbreak, led to a spike in online censorship. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic shows global consequences of China’s local censorship rules

  • China’s heavily regulated social media platforms have been removing and banning references to the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Censorship trackers say impeding the flow of information may have hampered the global response
Linda Lew
Updated: 1:13pm, 7 Jun, 2020

