Beijing does not want to see more vendors on its streets. Photo: Reuters
Beijing city authorities rejects calls for allowing roadside stalls to return, saying they are ‘unsuitable’ for city
- Premier Li Keqiang had touted the ‘vendor economy’ as a way of helping the post-coronavirus recovery, but municipal authorities say this does not fit their plans
- Editorial in local party mouthpiece says allowing ‘unhygienic and uncivilised’ features of urban life would undermine efforts to improve the capital
