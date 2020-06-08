A white paper in the Covid-19 outbreak said the health system had proved “generally effective”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

China plans to overhaul health system, but better communication with public is off the radar

  • White paper highlights five areas for reform, including better warning systems, but critics say public disclosure is needed to make this work
  • Head of National Health Commission said system was ‘generally effective’ during coronavirus outbreak, but some areas needed strengthening
Topic |   Health in China
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 7:15am, 8 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A white paper in the Covid-19 outbreak said the health system had proved “generally effective”. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE