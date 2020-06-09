Hong Kong University of Science and Technology delegation visiting the site of university’s new Guangzhou campus in October 2018. Photo: Handout
City advisers encourage Hong Kong universities to set up branches in Guangzhou, but Greater Bay Area integration faces challenges
- Education cooperation between Hong Kong and major cities in Guangdong is a major piece of Beijing’s plan to turn the Greater Bay Area into a major economic hub
- Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s Guangzhou campus is expected to recruit students in 2022
