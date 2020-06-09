The local government in Yulin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, has never admitted to holding a dog meat festival, saying only a few restaurants and members of the public take part. Photo: Reuters
Chinese dog meat feast faces fresh mood for change from animal activists and next-gen tastes
- Despite bans on dog meat as human food in some cities, the Yulin season of canine consumption highlights the need for a national ban, say activists
- Champions of pet welfare believe changing attitudes, tastes and generational sensibilities will eventually end practice
Topic | Animal rights in China
