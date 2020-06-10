Cities such as Beijing have said more street vendors do not suit their development plans. Photo: AFP
Major Chinese cities cool on plan to revive ‘street vendor economy’

  • Premier Li Keqiang’s push to promote hawkers seen as better suited to small cities rather than the country’s major urban areas
  • Plan is part of efforts to revive the country’s economy and create jobs as it seeks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:19am, 10 Jun, 2020

