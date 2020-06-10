Chinese reseachers have reported positive results of a cat medication in coronavirus lab tests. Photo: Reuters
Cat drug shows promise against coronavirus in lab tests, Chinese researchers say

  • Feline medication binds to enzyme, halting replication of the Covid-19 pathogen, according to scientists
  • American developer has applied to US regulator for clinical trials in humans
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:45pm, 10 Jun, 2020

Chinese reseachers have reported positive results of a cat medication in coronavirus lab tests. Photo: Reuters
