Beijing banned imports of pangolins and their by-products in 2018, but they continue to be smuggled into the country. Photo: AFP
Pangolins removed from Chinese directory of medicines
- Previous editions of Chinese Pharmacopoeia listed mammal’s scales as being good for nursing mothers, promoting blood circulation and reducing swelling
- Beijing last week raised its protection for pangolins – one of the world’s most endangered species – to the highest level
