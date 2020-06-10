Beijing banned imports of pangolins and their by-products in 2018, but they continue to be smuggled into the country. Photo: AFP
Pangolins removed from Chinese directory of medicines

  • Previous editions of Chinese Pharmacopoeia listed mammal’s scales as being good for nursing mothers, promoting blood circulation and reducing swelling
  • Beijing last week raised its protection for pangolins – one of the world’s most endangered species – to the highest level
Zhuang Pinghui
Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Jun, 2020

