Medical workers take swabs for the coronavirus test at a large factory in Wuhan, where the bulk of Hubei’s cases were reported. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China /  Society

Major changes in disease control at coronavirus ground zero in China

  • Hubei Communist Party boss says provincial CDC needs clearer role and its staff will have higher salaries
  • Health experts say agencies require more authority to lead the way on prevention and containment during outbreaks
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Sarah ZhengZhuang Pinghui
Sarah Zheng and Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 11 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers take swabs for the coronavirus test at a large factory in Wuhan, where the bulk of Hubei’s cases were reported. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE