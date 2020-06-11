Beijing had had no local Covid-19 transmissions for 55 days until a 52-year-old man was found to have the disease on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Beijing Covid-19 case a mystery, breaking 55-day local transmission-free streak and shutting residential area

  • A 52-year-old man reporting no recent travel and no contact with travellers admitted to infectious disease hospital
  • Family members in isolation and tracing investigation under way to find source of infection
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:55pm, 11 Jun, 2020

