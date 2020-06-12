The death of Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded for warning in December of a new virus, triggered an outpouring of grief and anger. Photo: AP
Coronavirus whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang’s widow gives birth to son
- Fu Xuejie has baby early on Friday in hospital in Wuhan
- Millions view the news on Weibo, where the late doctor’s account continues to attract tributes after he was punished for raising the alarm about the virus
