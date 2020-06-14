Chinese food culture is shifting in a post-pandemic society. Photo: Shutterstock
As Covid-19 changes chopstick habits, diners ponder how to keep family love and intimacy alive
- Adding chopsticks to the table for the sole purpose of serving is seen by many as interrupting Chinese family values
- Fear of disease, the need to reassure customers and new local laws mean restaurants may be forced to change how they set the table
