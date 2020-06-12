Cambodian Customs and Excise Officials look at ivory seized from a shipping container at the Phnom Penh port in December 2018. Cambodia seized more than 3.2 tonnes of elephant tusks hidden in a storage container sent from Mozambique, marking the country's largest ivory bust. Photo: AFP
Since crackdown on ivory trade, Chinese buyers find new black market in Cambodia
- China’s ivory trade ban in 2017 caused a fall in demand but elsewhere in Asia countries with weak policing draw new traders and tactics, say animal activists
- The Covid-19 pandemic has put greater scrutiny on the wildlife trade
Topic | China economy
Cambodian Customs and Excise Officials look at ivory seized from a shipping container at the Phnom Penh port in December 2018. Cambodia seized more than 3.2 tonnes of elephant tusks hidden in a storage container sent from Mozambique, marking the country's largest ivory bust. Photo: AFP