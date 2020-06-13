The Jingshen seafood market in Beijing has been closed for business after confirmation of a new coronavirus patient who visited the market. Photo: Reuters
Beijing’s back-to-school plan on hold as more coronavirus cases found

  • Authorities say two colleagues at a meat testing centre have been diagnosed with Covid-19, a day after the capital reported its first local case in 55 days
  • Education authorities tell younger students to put off return to class as city goes on alert for second wave
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 13 Jun, 2020

