The Jingshen seafood market in Beijing has been closed for business after confirmation of a new coronavirus patient who visited the market. Photo: Reuters
Beijing’s back-to-school plan on hold as more coronavirus cases found
- Authorities say two colleagues at a meat testing centre have been diagnosed with Covid-19, a day after the capital reported its first local case in 55 days
- Education authorities tell younger students to put off return to class as city goes on alert for second wave
