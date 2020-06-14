Even though plaintiffs will never get any money, the action damages the national image, a Peking University professor says. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

China needs more experts in international law to beat US coronavirus lawsuits, academic says

  • Even though plaintiffs will never get any money out of Beijing, the action damages the national image, Peking University professor Liang Yunxiang says
  • US state of Missouri said in April it was suing the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 8:16am, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Even though plaintiffs will never get any money, the action damages the national image, a Peking University professor says. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE