The wholesale food market at the centre of the latest coronavirus outbreak in Beijing has been closed down. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Beijing reports 36 new local cases, all with links to Xinfadi food market

  • Capital has confirmed 43 local cases since Thursday, before which it hadn’t had any for 55 days
  • China reported 57 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Saturday, the biggest one-day total in two months.
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:14pm, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The wholesale food market at the centre of the latest coronavirus outbreak in Beijing has been closed down. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE