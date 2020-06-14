The wholesale food market at the centre of the latest coronavirus outbreak in Beijing has been closed down. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Beijing reports 36 new local cases, all with links to Xinfadi food market
- Capital has confirmed 43 local cases since Thursday, before which it hadn’t had any for 55 days
- China reported 57 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Saturday, the biggest one-day total in two months.
