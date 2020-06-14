Firefighters look for residents trapped in collapsed buildings in the aftermath of a tanker truck explosion near a highway in Wenling in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on Saturday. Photo: AP
China orders investigation of deadly highway fuel tanker blast
- Death toll from explosion rises to 19, with 172 injured, including a 94-year-old
- Search and rescue efforts continue as emergency workers sift through rubble of more than 200 homes
