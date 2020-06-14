Cai Wei (pictured) and Chen Mei have been in detention for almost two months. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Chinese activists held for posting censored articles to face trial on criminal charges
- Chen Mei and Cai Wei have been in detention since April but case is expected to go to court soon
- Activists ran online project that published material about sensitive issues like #MeToo movement, eviction of migrant workers in Beijing
Topic | China Society
Cai Wei (pictured) and Chen Mei have been in detention for almost two months. Photo: Handout