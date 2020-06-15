Nearby residents and people who visited Beijing’s Xinfadi market queue to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Beijing market outbreak cases rise to 79
- Chinese capital reports 36 new infections in single day as vice-premier Sun Chunlan says risk of further spread is ‘very high’
- Market boss and local officials sacked for negligence as widespread testing around Xinfadi market continues
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Nearby residents and people who visited Beijing’s Xinfadi market queue to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: AFP