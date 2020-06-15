Taiwan’s bicycle manufacturers have reported a surge in orders as Europe and North America rediscover cycling. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus leads to demand boom for Taiwan bicycle manufacturers
- As cycling enjoys a resurgence in Europe and North America the island’s top bike manufacturers race to keep up
- After slow first quarter the industry is roaring back with orders lined up until the end of the year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan’s bicycle manufacturers have reported a surge in orders as Europe and North America rediscover cycling. Photo: AFP