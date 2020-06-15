Taiwan’s bicycle manufacturers have reported a surge in orders as Europe and North America rediscover cycling. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus leads to demand boom for Taiwan bicycle manufacturers

  • As cycling enjoys a resurgence in Europe and North America the island’s top bike manufacturers race to keep up
  • After slow first quarter the industry is roaring back with orders lined up until the end of the year
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:38pm, 15 Jun, 2020

