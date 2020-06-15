On Sunday, medical personnel wearing protective suits gather before swab testing people who have recently visited Xinfadi Market in Beijing or live near the market. Photo: AFP
New Covid-19 outbreak at Chinese market is a warning for countries around world looking to ease restrictions
- Health experts say outbreak is a reminder for all nations to stay vigilant and be ready to test and contact trace at the first sign of resurgence
- Fishing industry reassures Hong Kong diners that salmon in city does not come through Beijing and unlikely to be affected
Topic | Coronavirus China
