New Covid-19 outbreak at Chinese market is a warning for countries around world looking to ease restrictions

  • Health experts say outbreak is a reminder for all nations to stay vigilant and be ready to test and contact trace at the first sign of resurgence
  • Fishing industry reassures Hong Kong diners that salmon in city does not come through Beijing and unlikely to be affected
Holly Chik
Updated: 9:30pm, 15 Jun, 2020

On Sunday, medical personnel wearing protective suits gather before swab testing people who have recently visited Xinfadi Market in Beijing or live near the market. Photo: AFP
