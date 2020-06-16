Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 27. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou accuses US of giving Canadian court ‘grossly misleading’ evidence summary in extradition case
- Meng’s lawyers want the extradition case thrown out because of the alleged abuse of process
- They say the US misled British Columbia’s Supreme Court about a PowerPoint presentation Meng gave to a HSBC banker, forming the basis of the US fraud case
