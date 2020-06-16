Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 27. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou accuses US of giving Canadian court ‘grossly misleading’ evidence summary in extradition case

  • Meng’s lawyers want the extradition case thrown out because of the alleged abuse of process
  • They say the US misled British Columbia’s Supreme Court about a PowerPoint presentation Meng gave to a HSBC banker, forming the basis of the US fraud case
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 3:00am, 16 Jun, 2020

