Medical workers in protective suits help people lining up inside a sports centre for nucleic acid tests, following new cases of Covid-19 in Beijing, China on Monday. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Beijing reports new local coronavirus cases as testing at Xinfadi wholesale market continues
- 27 cases were reported on Monday
- There are a total number of 106 infections in the city since Thursday
