The Chinese government has said readers of web literature must be “correctly guided”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

‘Healthy, positive, correct’: China’s censorship machine tightens its grip on online literature

  • Local governments told to exert greater control over content that is already screened for politically sensitive or pornographic words
  • Writers of fiction will be ordered to abide by public order and morals, and required to register their real identities
Topic |   Censorship in China
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:26pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese government has said readers of web literature must be “correctly guided”. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE